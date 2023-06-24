GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The last time the Michigan Panthers played in a playoff game, gas was just $1.10, the first Apple computer went on sale for personal use and “Like a Virgin” by Madonna was blasting through everyone’s speakers.

Michigan defeated the Philadelphia Stars Sunday at Ford Field to claim the final spot in the USFL playoffs. Despite having a losing record, the Panthers did just enough to continue their season.

It’s been quite a long time since the Panthers celebrated a playoff berth — 39 years to be exact. They lost in the first round of the 1984 playoffs. Michigan had won the inaugural USFL Championship over Philadelphia a year prior.

Every player on Michigan’s roster had yet to be born the last time the Panthers took the field for a postseason game. Current head coach Mike Nolan was just a 25-year-old defensive line coach at Rice University that year.

The game itself was great as well. The Panthers lost to the Los Angeles Express 27-21 in triple overtime. It was only the second overtime playoff game in USFL history and the only one that needed three extra periods to decide a winner.

The surpassed four hours and at that time, was the longest professional football game ever played. Future NFL Hall of Famer Steve Young was the quarterback for the Express and led them to the game-winning touchdown.

The original USFL would play one more season in 1985 but without Michigan. The league decided that 18 teams were too many and had several teams merge with one another. The Oakland Invaders took over the Panthers and wound up making it all the way to the USFL Championship but ended up losing to the Baltimore Stars.

After the league folded in 1986, it took until 2022 for the Panthers to have a shot at making the playoffs again, but finished second to last in the standings. But things are different now as Michigan is just two wins away from being champions.

The Panthers take on the Pittsburgh Maulers this Saturday for a chance to play in the USFL Championship Game on July 1. You can watch the game live on WOOD TV8 starting at 8 p.m.