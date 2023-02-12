KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — There might not be a better place for Skyy Moore’s first career touchdown.

The former Western Michigan Bronco and current Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver scored his first touchdown in the NFL against the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday’s Super Bowl. On third and goal, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw it to Moore, as he ran it into the end zone to put the Chiefs up 35-27.

This was Moore’s first touchdown of his NFL career, with the rookie making 22 receptions for 250 yards prior to Sunday’s game. Moore also made an impact in the AFC Championship game, returning a punt to the 47-yard line, which would ultimately set up the game-winning field goal to send the Chiefs to the big game.

The Chiefs ultimately beat the Eagles 38-35.

Moore was a second round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, as a standout receiver with the Broncos.