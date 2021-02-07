Want to go to space? This Super Bowl ad wants to send you there

(NEXSTAR) – You could be one among four people to join the “first all civilian mission to space” announced by SpaceX earlier this week, according to a Super Bowl advertisement you’ll see Sunday evening.

“This fall, Inspiration4 launches as the first all civilian mission to space. And you could be on board,” the understated ad, viewable above, says.

Entitled “Join Us,” the ad features a close-up of a space suit reflecting the “four pillars” of the mission: leadership, hope, generosity and prosperity.

The commercial was directed by actor, producer and director Bryce Dallas Howard and features music by British-Jamaican singer Celeste and a voice-over by actor Octavia Spencer.

“To me, this was an undeniable opportunity to present the ultimate Golden Ticket,” said Howard in a press release. “This mission represents just how much humanity has to offer, and it was essential to capture that in everything from the photography of the SpaceX suit to Celeste’s beautiful soundtrack.”

SpaceX is set to make history with the all-civilian mission to space slated for the fourth quarter of 2021, the company announced earlier this week. The pilot aboard the Crew Dragon capsule will be the CEO of Shift4 Payments, 37-year-old Jared Isaacman, who is already an accomplished pilot.

Inspiration4 is named for the four people taking the trip and seeks to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Isaacman says he is donating the three other seats to crew members who will be selected to represent “the mission pillars of leadership, hope, generosity and prosperity.”

Two of the seats will go to St. Jude, with the final crew member chosen through an online competition. Potential volunteers must either make a minimum $10 donation to St. Jude via the Inspiration4 website, or launch an online store with Shift4Shop, an “e-commerce solution” for business growth, and post a short video on Twitter about “your entrepreneurial story.”

All four crew members will undergo extensive training focusing on orbital mechanics, operating in microgravity, zero gravity and other forms of stress and emergency testing. They are scheduled to take part in partial and full mission simulations before the launch at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

“Inspiration4 is the realization of a lifelong dream and a step towards a future in which anyone can venture out and explore the stars,” Isaacman said in the release. “I appreciate the tremendous responsibility that comes with commanding this mission and I want to use this historic moment to inspire humanity while helping to tackle childhood cancer here on Earth.”

The crew will be “carefully monitored” at every step of the “multi-day journey” by SpaceX mission control as the craft “orbits the planet every 90 minutes along a customized flight path.”

The Crew Dragon is scheduled to make a “soft water landing off the coast of Florida.”