GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Michigan dogs will be participating in this year’s Puppy Bowl.

Bacon and Eggs with Blue Water Area Humane Society in St. Clair County will be playing for Team Fluff, the rescue said in a Facebook post.

“The three-hour television matchup will showcase more puppies, more animal shelters and rescues and more inspiring adoption stories than ever before as the puppy players from Team Ruff and Team Fluff take to the gridiron in the Puppy Bowl stadium to win the WAYFAIR® ‘Lombarky’ trophy,” the Blue Water Area Humane Society wrote.

It said there 122 puppies will participate.

Puppy Bowl will air Sunday at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet.