Tom Brady at Super Bowl: ‘I’m not going anywhere’

MIAMI (AP) — Tom Brady ran a Super Bowl trick play without putting on a uniform.

The 42-year-old longtime Patriots quarterback can become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when his contract ends in March, and he gave New England a fright in a commercial during the first half of Sunday’s game.

“They say all good things must come to an end, that the best just know when to walk away,” Brady said in the ad, walking through an empty football stadium and hinting at a possible retirement.

Brady says he has a major announcement, the music cuts out — and then he reveals he’s reading a script for Hulu.

“Me,” Brady adds, “I’m not going anywhere.”

Brady attended Sunday’s Super Bowl and appeared on the field along with Patriots coach Bill Belichick and former teammates Rob Gronkowski, Randy Moss and Adam Vinatieri.