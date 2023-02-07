GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Sunday, millions of people across the country will tune in to see the Super Bowl and watch its famous commercials.

Professor Robert Kolt from Michigan State University’s College of Communication Arts and Sciences says 29 out of 30 of the country’s biggest television events ever have been Super Bowls.

“A Super Bowl ad has to be better than any other ad. Ads in the Super Bowl really are the best ads in the industry. This is like Oscar night is to the film industry,” Kolt said.

Kolt said the most successful ads are funny and creative, tell a story, make a connection with people and feature a celebrity or maybe an animal.

Companies are paying $7 million for 30 seconds of Super Bowl ad time.

“Some ads are going to be as long as a minute, maybe two minutes. That’s a lot of cash to fork over for an ad and then you got to pay the celebrity, hopefully you don’t have to pay the animal … and then all the animation,” Kolt said.

Kolt said Eminem’s “Imported from Detroit” ad for Chrysler a few years ago had a big payoff for the company. Chrysler said it wasn’t ready for the response, which generated some $400 million in sales.

“You’re paying a lot for the ad and if you didn’t expect $400 million, that’s a good problem to have. He (the head of Chrysler) actually followed up by saying, ‘Boy, if I would’ve known that it would’ve created that much more additional sales, I would’ve had a better car that we featured,'” Kolt said.

Kolt said to expect fewer auto companies to be featured this year. He said there will be General Motors and Stellantis ads. Budweiser used to dominate Super Bowl ads, but Molson Coors has stepped up, he said. For the first time ever, there will be a liquor ad during the Super Bowl featuring Crown Royal.

Kolt is glad to see all the cryptocurrency ads go.

“If I were to make a bet, the beer boys always have good ads. Candy is solid,” Kolt said. “I think the auto companies do creative stuff. I’ve seen the feature with Will Ferrell and the electric GM piece, it’s really funny.”