GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An event being held this Super Bowl Sunday is giving people recovering from addiction the opportunity to enjoy the big game without alcohol.

Grand Rapids nonprofit Guiding Light is hosting its annual ‘Sober Bowl’ on Sunday.

The gathering allows people to watch the Super Bowl without the temptations that could affect their sobriety.

“Not very often are members coming into the recovery community or those in the recovery community have a safe place to go and celebrate a big-story event like the Super Bowl,” Daniel Irwin, the Guiding Light recovery pogrom manager, said. “A lot of times alcohol … (goes) hand in hand with events like that.”

Irwin said people from both the recovery program and the Grand Rapids community come to the event.

“We get a wide range of people that, maybe some are in the recovery program here at Guiding Light, some people are just in the sober community in Grand Rapids, so it’s pretty exciting to see so many different walks of life come into one building for one event under one roof and all enjoy themselves in a very genuine way,” he said.

Organizers say the event has been very successful in the past, with anywhere from 60 to 100 people attending.

More information can be found on the Guiding Light Facebook page.