GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you're in the market for a used car, the owner of a Cascade collision repair shop has advice for you: Don't buy without a third-party inspection, especially right now.

"The used car market right now, you're getting the bottom of the barrel," Steve Sawicki, owner of CARSTAR Impact of Cascade, said. "We're finding out that there's a lot of vehicles that have been repaired improperly."