Humor, celebrities: What to expect from this year’s Super Bowl ads

The 2023 Nissan Z and 2023 Nissan Ariya join actors Eugene Levy, Danai Gurira, Dave Bautista and Catherine O’Hara in Nissan’s “Big Game” ad for Feb. 13, 2022. #THRILLDRIVER is the name of Nissan’s commercial. (Photo: Business Wire)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Super Bowl ads are as anticipated as the big game itself.

The speculation of who and what will show up on your screen has taken on a life of its own.

For some, Super Bowl Sunday has little to do with football — it’s about the party, the halftime show or even the snacks. After spending millions of dollars for mere seconds of content, Super Bowl advertisers don’t care why you tune in this Sunday night, they’re just banking on the fact that you will.

“This year’s Super Bowl is going to be a return back to normal,” said Western Michigan University advertising professor Greg Gerfen.

After last year’s ads that were more in step with the social distancing and mundane lifestyle of the pandemic, Gerfen says brands are making a comeback.

“Marketers realize consumers are tired of the pandemic and the tone of the advertising is going to reflect that,” Gerfen said.

Gerfen says we can prepare for humor, nostalgia and iconic characters.

The Super Bowl takes place in Los Angeles this year, and Hollywood will be well represented: More than a hundred celebrities will appear throughout about 70 ads during the big game.

“Celebrities are going to be all over the place … I think they’ve realized, it’s a way to not only make a lot of money, because they get paid a lot of money, but it’s also a way for them to perpetuate their own brands,” Gerfen said.

During an event that features gathering, eating, cheering and drinking alcohol, how do companies go about grabbing the viewer’s attention?

“Brands have to really try to outdo each other to break through all that and it’s a really hard thing to do,” said Gerfen.

Look for the absurd, the hilarious and the ads that pull on your heart strings.

Also, looks for newcomers. Gerfen says there will be more than 30 first time advertisers representing roughly 40% of the ads.

Beyond beer, chips and trucks, get used to seeing pitches for Crypto exchanges and NFTs and the unveiling of the Metaverse.

“What most advertisers are trying to do is generate awareness and generate buzz,” said Gerfen.

Long gone are the days of a single screen for Super Bowl viewing, as many people will be watching and then sharing their thoughts on social media.

“If your commercial doesn’t perform well, if people don’t like it, if people don’t react well to it, the way social media is today your brand can actually kind of get put through the ringer if you don’t do a great job on your Super Bowl ad,” said Gerfen.

The Super Bowl will air Sunday night on WOOD TV8. Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m.