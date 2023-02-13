GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Just like another famous Wolverine, Chad Henne has decided to retire following the 2022-23 NFL season – this time going out as a champion.

The 37-year-old Henne, serving as Kansas City’s backup quarterback, announced on Instagram Sunday night that he is “calling it a career,” posing on the field with a beer and his freshly earned Super Bowl swag.

The Chiefs’ social media team responded with a post, saying, “Congratulations on an incredible career. Thank you for everything you’ve done for us.”

Henne was drafted in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He battled with Chad Pennington for the starting role in Miami, both playing with mixed success. After four seasons in Miami, Henne left as a free agent and was able to catch on with other teams as a backup. He played six seasons in Jacksonville, backing up Blaine Gabbert and Blake Bortles. He signed with Kansas City in 2018 and played five seasons with the Chiefs, winning two Super Bowl rings while serving as a backup for Patrick Mahomes.

Henne also played some crucial minutes in the team’s run to Sunday’s Super Bowl XLII victory. He replaced Mahomes for a series after the star quarterback suffered an ankle injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round. Henne led the team on a 98-yard touchdown drive, the longest in franchise history.

Across his 15-year NFL career, Henne played in 78 games, throwing for 13,290 yards and 60 touchdowns.

He still holds the record for most passing yards (9,715) and passing touchdowns (87) at the University of Michigan.