Ford Airport to debut 1st ad during Super Bowl

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Super Bowl commercials are always a big part of the game. West Michigan viewers will see a familiar place this Sunday: The Gerald R. Ford International Airport will air its first-ever ad.

Chief Operating Officer Alex Peric says they are keeping the details of the commercial under wraps for now, but said one hint is that if guests use Ford Airport for travel, “They are always making a good call.”

Peric says 3 million passengers used the Ford Airport in 2021, and that’s about 82% of where travel was pre-pandemic.

He expects those numbers to continue to climb the rest of this year, too. The busy travel season starts soon. Spring break is the airports busiest time, and Peric advises passengers to check for COVID-19 test requirements at their destination.

There is a testing center on airport grounds for anyone who needs to get tested before they leave.

