Big Game Bound Week 17: Bills vs. Dolphins, Browns vs. Steelers, and Bears vs. Packers

PROGRAM NOTE: The Week 17 episode of “Big Game Bound” will not be streamed. The episode, hosted by FOX 2 in St. Louis, will be available on demand at 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 31. Streaming will resume in January 2021.

(NEXSTAR) — On this week’s episode of “Big Game Bound,” we preview the last week of the NFL season that is full of ‘win and they’re in’ storylines.

First KTVI FOX2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talks to Jarrett Payton about how a roller coaster regular season for the Chicago Bears could end with a Wild Card playoff berth if they can somehow defeat NFC Central rival Green Bay. For all the talk of revived play from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, Payton says the key could boil down to how embattled Head Coach Matt Nagy deploys the running game. Plus, is the MVP race down to two star QBs in Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes?

Next, Martin breaks down the AFC Central clash between the Steelers and Cleveland Browns with John Telich in Cleveland. If the Browns win, the franchise can end an 18-year playoff drought. The Steelers will sit QB Ben Roethlisberger, meaning Mason Randolph will step in, rekindling memories of the ugly brawl involving Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

We’ll also check in with Buffalo insider Josh Reed, as the Bills, fresh off a big Monday night road win over the New England Patriots, finish the regular season hosting another AFC East rival, the Miami Dolphins. The ‘Fins can clinch a playoff spot with a win, while the Bills, who have already won a division crown, would cinch the second overall seed in the AFC playoff picture, with a victory. The question for the Dolphins is which quarterback can get the job done? Western New York is pumped up, looking ahead to the playoffs where the team seems poised to win a playoff game for the first time in a quarter-century.

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking here.