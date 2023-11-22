INDIANAPOLIS – For millions of Americans, Thanksgiving wouldn’t be complete without a heaping helping of football.

The NFL first played games on the holiday in 1920. Detroit began its long-standing tradition of hosting a Thanksgiving game in 1934.

The Lions (8-2) kick off Thursday’s traditional football feast with a 12:30 p.m. ET game against the rival Green Bay Packers (4-6) as they try to keep the rest of the NFC North at arm’s length.

The Dallas Cowboys, the NFL’s other traditional Thanksgiving host, will welcome the Washington Commanders (4-7) for a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The Cowboys (7-3) are trying to keep pace with the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) in the NFC East.

The final Turkey Day matchup is a vital prime-time clash in the NFC West, with the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) hosting the San Francisco 49ers (7-3) for an 8:20 p.m. ET game.

After gobbling up the main course on Thanksgiving, fans can enjoy dessert on Friday, as Prime Video serves up its very first Black Friday game featuring the Miami Dolphins (7-3) and host New York Jets (4-6) in an AFC East battle at 3 p.m. ET.

In this week’s “Big Game Bound,” WXIN’s Chris Hagan previews the holiday matchups and takes a look at the full Week 12 slate.

“Big Game Bound” streams every week leading up to Super Bowl week in Arizona in February.