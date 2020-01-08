49ers’ wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders says NFL should not expand season to 17 weeks

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is thankful to have a bye week, after being the only player to not get a week off during the regular season.

In October, Sanders was traded from Denver to San Francisco after playing seven games with the Broncos.

The wide receiver was traded before the Broncos’ bye week, but after the 49ers’ bye, playing 17 regular-season games.

Earlier this year, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the league was in discussion of expanding the regular season to 17 games.

Sanders spoke with reporters on Tuesday before practice and discussed how much it meant to him having a bye week.

“It meant a lot. A lot more than I thought it would of meant and how I feel today. If you would have asked me two weeks ago what’s going on with my body, certain things were just aching. My ankles were sore. My big toe was sore, just everything,” Sanders said

The wide receiver went on to comment how extending the season to 17-games would be a bad idea for players.

“I’ve seen a lot of things on Twitter say, if the NFL wants to change the season to 17-games they should ask me. And I say no. Because my body was HUR-ting and I needed that break,” said Sanders.

As the NFL has not yet made a decision on the extension of the season, the 49ers wide receiver could provide some expertise having experienced 17 games.