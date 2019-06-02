Teske's third title highlights state tennis tournament Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A photo of East Grand Rapids senior Sloane Teske won her third consecutive MHSAA Division 2 state. (June 1, 2019) [ + - ] Video

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — East Grand Rapids senior Sloane Teske won her third consecutive MHSAA Division 2 state title Saturday afternoon at Hope College.

Teske won the final in straight sets 6-3,6-3. She finishes her high school career with an overall record of 111-3. Her three losses came during her freshman year.

Forest Hills Northern won the Division 2 team state title with a total of 31 points. Isabella Paul and Alexis Pena each won individual state titles for the Huskies.

Mattawan's Liz Novak earned an individual state champion at number two singles.

In Division 3, Grand Rapids Christian finished third overall. Allegan and Holland Christian finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Grace Maurer and Calista Bremer brought home a doubles state title for Grand Rapids Christian in the Number 4 Doubles flight.

North Muskegon finished fourth in Division 4.