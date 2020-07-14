Teen race car driver gets 2nd win of season

(WOOD) — A Portage teen who’s already making a name for himself in racing came in under the checkered flag again Monday night.

Carson Hocevar, 17, won the Red Bud 400 in Anderson, Indiana, while filling in for John Van Doorn.

Related Content After weekend win, teen racing phenom logs hours on simulator Video

Hocevar had the fastest car in practice, started second, ran near the front all night and led the final 175 laps to win.

It was his second super late model win this season, having already clinched the CRA Super Series Show Me State Showdown 125 in Missouri on May 30.

“I never won a race last year,” Hocevar said. “I never won a super race besides a local race at Berlin (Raceway). So after you don’t win when you are expected to win every week, you are hard on yourself. You can’t blame the race car each week. After three weeks, you start to get on yourself. So to be able to come home with two wins out of four super late model races, and for Missouri to be as dominant as it was, and now my first Crown Jewel, it’s spectacular.”

Previous winners of the Red Bud 400 include Mark Martin, Bob Senneker and Kyle Busch.