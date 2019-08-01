U.S. track champ from Kenowa Hills sets sights on Olympics

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Fresh off winning another national championship, a star runner returned to his home track at Kenowa Hills High School Thursday.

Donavan Brazier is again the best 800-meter runner in the U.S. and among the top in the world.

Over the weekend, Brazier won his second consecutive U.S. championship and he’s not taking a break. Thursday, he was back on the track at Kenowa Hills for a workout ahead of the world championship.

Donavan Brazier crosses the finish line first to win the Men’s 800 Meter Final during the 2019 USATF Outdoor Championships at Drake Stadium on July 27, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

An Aug. 1, 2019 photo shows Donavan Brazier stretching on the track at Kenowa Hills High School days after winning his second consecutive U.S. championship in the 800-meter run.

If all goes as planned, Brazier will find himself in Tokyo a year from now, competing in his first Olympics. Brazier says he thinks about that possibility every day.

“It’s always in the back of your mind. So every run that I take off, or every time that I’m thinking, ‘I don’t want to do this, I don’t want to do that,’ I’m thinking about Tokyo, about representing my country and representing Grand Rapids,” he said Thursday.

