Kenowa Hills grad sets new American indoor record

An Aug. 1, 2019 photo shows Donavan Brazier stretching on the track at Kenowa Hills High School days after winning his second consecutive U.S. championship in the 800-meter run.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids native Donavan Brazier broke his own American record on Saturday, finishing his 800-meter indoor run with a 1:44.22 at the Millrose Games in New York City.

That time eclipses his previous record set last year in the same event, which was 1:44.41.

In January, Brazier ran the second-fastest time ever run in the 600 meters, blazing around the track in 1:14.39. The Kenowa Hills High School graduate already held the indoor world record in that event.

Brazier is setting his sites on the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.