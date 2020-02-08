Kenowa Hills grad sets new American indoor record

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids native Donavan Brazier broke his own American record on Saturday, finishing his 800-meter indoor run with a 1:44.22 at the Millrose Games in New York City.
That time eclipses his previous record set last year in the same event, which was 1:44.41.
In January, Brazier ran the second-fastest time ever run in the 600 meters, blazing around the track in 1:14.39. The Kenowa Hills High School graduate already held the indoor world record in that event.
Brazier is setting his sites on the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.