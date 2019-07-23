Jack Doles headed to Tokyo for the Olympics

(WOOD) — WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles will be in Tokyo in 2020 to cover his 11th Olympics.

Doles made the announcement on Daybreak Tuesday from NBC’s Tokyo Olympics “In One Year” party at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

The trip to Tokyo will be the fourth straight Olympics to which Doles has traveled. He has covered six of the past seven summer Olympics dating back to the 1996 Games in Atlanta.

A map showing when and where Jack Doles has covered the Olympics.

In Tokyo, Doles will follow Michigan athletes going for gold. While Team USA won’t be selected for several months, there are several local athletes hoping to make it:

Kenowa Hills alum Donavan Brazier is going for the track and field team;

Plainwell native Mallory Comerford is trying to make the swim team;

is trying to make the swim team; Rockford runner Dathan Ritzenhein will try to qualify for his fourth Olympics;

Holland native Mitchell Kiss is attempting to sail;

Portage native Andrew Evans is attempting to compete in discus for the second straight Olympics.

Doles will travel to Tokyo as part of Nexstar Media Group’s Olympic coverage team, providing local content for the company’s more than 200 stations across the country.