Holland sailor sets his sights on Tokyo Olympics

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland native Mitchell Kiss worked hard to get a degree in mechanical engineering from Yale University, but he’s putting his career on hold. He’s got a bigger prize in mind: a gold one.

Kiss and his Yale classmate Ian Barrows are hoping to make it to the Olympics in Tokyo next summer, sailing in the 49er class.

“It was a hard compromise, getting out of school, because you want to use that as soon as possible, because you don’t want it to go to waste,” Kiss said. “But I kind of figured I’m only in my 20s once, right? I’m going to do it now and then after it, I can focus on the career and the job.”

The U.S. still has to qualify a boat in the 49er class, and the sailors have to raise their own funds for boats and training. Kiss said he and Barrows still need about $150,000 this year to be competitive.

The Tokyo Games start July 24, 2020. News 8 sports director Jack Doles will be there.