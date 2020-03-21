Brazil’s Olympic body wants Tokyo games in 2021

Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Organizing Committee President Yoshiro Mori (2-L) looks on as Olympic gold medalists Tadahiro Nomura (R) and Saori Yoshida (C) hold the Olympic torch after lighting the Olympic flame during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Flame Arrival Ceremony at the Japan Air Self-Defense Force Matsushima Air Base on March 20, 2020 in Higashimatsushima, Miyagi, Japan. (Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

(AP) — Brazil’s Olympic Committee has called for the Tokyo Olympic Games to be postponed until 2021.

The Brazilian body said in a statement published on Saturday that the decision is a necessity due to the seriousness of the pandemic and “the consequent difficulty for athletes to keep their best competitive level.”

It also said that it continues to “trust in the International Olympic Committee.” Brazil organized the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, the first in South America.

