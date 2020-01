BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 25: Donavan Brazier of the United States competes in the Men’s 600m during the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix at Reggie Lewis Center on January 25, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON (WOOD) — Kenowa Hills native Donavan Brazier sure looks like he is rounding into form for Olympic Qualifying in June.

The reigning World Champ in the outdoor 800 meters crushed the field Saturday at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston, Massachusetts.

He ran the second-fastest time ever run in the 600 meters. Brazier blazed around the track in 1:14.39.

It’s a great accomplishment, but maybe not so much in Brazier’s eyes as he already holds the indoor world record in that event.