Strongest field ever for Meijer LPGA Classic

A worker smooths out dirt around a Meijer Simply Give logo at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont in preparation for the annual Meijer LPGA Classic. (June 5, 2019)

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Meijer LPGA Classic in Belmont is drawing powerful players: lots of them.

Nine of the top 10 players in the world rankings have committed to play: Jin-Young Ko, Minjee Lee, Sung Hyun Park, Lexi Thompson, Jeongeun Lee6, Nasa Hataoka, So Yeon Ryu, Brooke Henderson and Inbee Park. The field of 144 is considered the strongest in the event's six-year history.

>>PDF: Full field

"We have a great field again this year," Cathy Cooper, the executive director of the Classic, said. "It's so strong and even the LPGA said they're excited about the field we have. Big names … consistently strong players coming back."

Meanwhile, crews are busy getting Blythefield Country Club set up for the tournament. They've changed some of the holes around, moving 1 and 18 to be next to a larger Grand Taste pavilion.

"This is a weekslong, more than a monthlong process to get everything ready," Event organizer Christina Fecher said. "And our partners at Blythefield Country Club have been fantastic year after year to make sure we have everything we need, to give everything to the community to make sure they can see great golf and make sure they have a great time here at the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Events coinciding with the Classic start Tuesday; the tournament runs June 13 through June 16. The tournament benefits Meijer's Simply Give, which helps stock food pantries in the Midwest.