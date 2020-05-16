Striegle on NASCAR returning Sunday at Darlington

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sports fans are excited as NASCAR is returning Sunday at Darlington, South Carolina.

Jeff Striegle, NASCAR announcer for MRN radio, says it’s a big deal for the first sport to be back amid the pandemic.

“We’re going to have the eyes of not only sports fans on us, but I think we’re going to have the eyes of people looking for something new, something fresh to watch,” he said. “I would expect the ratings for TV and radio are going to be through the roof.”

While NASCAR is coming back, it will be different as there will be no crowds.

“On a normal cup weekend, you might have 4,000 people credentialed and in the infield among those race teams. When we go to Darlington on Sunday, there will be no more than 900. I think NASCAR has gone out of its way to script out where the haulers are supposed to park, how teams are expected to interact, even to the point of how drivers are supposed to interact. I really feel like they have done everything they can to make this a success,” Striegle said.

It will be a different experience for Striegle as safety regulations will keep him in West Michigan.

“Obviously, I will pull it up on TV and turn the sound down and match it up with the Motor Racing Network, so I can hear what they’re doing, how they’re doing it,” he said. “I do wish I was there, probably more so than any other race. I’d like to be there to be a part of what we’re doing as a sport. But with NASCAR releasing the additional schedule, that they did yesterday (Thursday), it looks like I will go back to work at homestead in Miami, on June 14.”