King salmon caught in Ludington breaks 43-year-old record

LUDINGTON, Mich. (WOOD) — A new state record chinook salmon, or king salmon, was caught in Ludington on Lake Michigan Saturday, breaking a 43-year-old record.

The young man who caught it had never fished for salmon before in his life.

Luis Martinez purchased his fishing license Friday and now finds himself at the center of a big story after he reeled in a 47.86 pound giant on the Icebreaker charter boat.

Luis Martinez, 19, and certifier Jay Wesley with the record-breaking fish. (courtesy WMOM radio)

The record-breaking salmon was caught around 7:30 a.m. and took half an hour to reel in.

The fish was certified by Jay Wesley, who works for the Department of Natural Resources. Wesley drove up from Kalamazoo at the drop of a hat to certify the state record.

More pictures of the new state record King Salmon, thanks to @wmomfm – Story tonight on @WOODTV – the certifier (Jay Wesley) drove up to Ludington to Kalamazoo to certify the record. I am talking to him shortly, will have the story on @WOODTV tonight! pic.twitter.com/g5B3EmTVCj — Seth Wells (@SethTVSports) August 7, 2021

“They opened the top of the cooler and I think the words out of my mouth were ‘oh my god, this thing is huge,’ it didn’t even fit in the cooler really,” Wesley said. “I couldn’t have dreamed of a bigger fish and it was just in great shape.”

Wesley says this once in a lifetime fish is great news for the salmon population and their food situation.

“To have that big of a fish, a new state record, and to have other fish 30 pounds plus being caught daily, means we have great balance in the lake. There’s enough food for all the fish,” Wesley said.

The DNR will use data like this to determine stocking numbers in the future.