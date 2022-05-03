PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — LPGA tour stars Jessica Korda, Brittany Lang and Megan Khang met with the media on a Zoom call for the Meijer LPGA classic.

The Meijer LPGA Classic is only six weeks away. Five players were 20 under par or better at Blythefield Country Club last year. Nelly Korda won, then went on to become the number one player in the world.

“I definitely think that helps kind of us dial in our game and kind of tunes us up for majors,” Khang said. “More times than not you’re going to need to get those wedges dialed in and really make those two, three footers to get the win.”

This year’s tournament will be June 16 through June 19. Organizers are still looking for volunteers.