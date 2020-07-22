Spring Lake native Kramer takes Michigan Women’s Amateur

Anna Kramer of Spring Lake accepts her trophy after winning the Michigan Women’s Amateur Championship in Lansing on July 22, 2020. (Greg Johnson/Golf Association of Michigan)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Spring Lake native Anna Kramer walked away with the trophy as the 104th Michigan Women’s Amateur wrapped up Wednesday.

The tournament was held at Forest Akers West at Michigan State University in Lansing.

Related Content Shipley sisters ready for Battle Creek tournament Video

Up against 2018 champion Kerri Parks of Flushing, Kramer bogeyed the first hole but then played the next 13 at one stroke under par to win the match 5 and 4.

“I just felt really steady today, so that helped. It was nice. I like the course. I think it’s a great track. It’s really to win when I’ve won here before,” Kramer said, referencing her 2015 high school state championship win at the course.

“I’ve wanted to win this one for a really long time, so this is really special that I finally got the win here,” she continued.

Now 21, Kramer plays for the University of Indianapolis.