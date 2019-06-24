Sports OT: 20 years of Michigan Golf Live

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over the past 20 years, Michigan Golf Live has grown from only a radio show to include a TV program and, most recently, a podcast.

Executive producer and host Bill Hobson recently told Sports Overtime that to make it work, his team focuses on more than just the shot-by-shot analysis and also celebrates the game.

“I think it’s a great endeavor that you’ll never master and if you know that coming in, it’s a game for a lifetime,” Hobson said.

While the main fare of MGL is still golf, Hobson’s Big Impact Podcast has expanded to tell all sorts of stories from people all over the state.

“I believe there’s power in conversation,” Hobson said. “I love positive, inspiring, uplifting and encouraging stories. And our culture needs that.”

