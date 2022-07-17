KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Bronco has his sights set on making the move from Kalamazoo to Detroit.

Swiss-born defenseman Cedric Fiedler spent the week as a free-agent invitee to the Detroit Red Wings development camp.

He sat down for a 1-on-1 interview with WOOD TV8’s Marlee Wierda to talk about his on-ice experience with the Wings and lays out his goals and expectations ahead of his senior year with Western Michigan.

The junior held down the blue line for a strong Broncos team, helping them to a third-place finish in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference and a runner-up finish in the NCHC tournament. The Broncos also won their first-ever NCAA tournament game with a 2-1 overtime win over Northeastern.

Before landing at WMU, Fiedler played two seasons in the USHL and has also represented Switzerland in the U-18 World Championships and the 2020 World Junior Championships.