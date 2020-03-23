Griffins head coach shares thoughts on team’s future

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins were in the midst of a playoff battle with just 13 games to go when the American Hockey League season was suspended on March 12.

With the team not able to practice or even gather as a group, many of the players have returned home.

Griffins head coach Ben Simon lives in the Grand Rapids area and joined WOOD TV 8 Sports Reporter Larry Figurski Sunday night on Sports Overtime.

In the video player above, you can hear Simon’s thoughts on his team, what’s next, the possibility of a summer playoff, Mo Seider, Joe Veleno and Gustav Lindstrom.