Speedgolf comes to GR’s Indian Trails Golf Course

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Those who enjoy running and golfing can now participate in an activity in Grand Rapids that combines both.

Indian Trails Golf Course started offering speedgolf, which unlike traditional golf, combines golf strokes and running time with a cumulative score.

Indian Trails is being recognized as the state’s first Speedgolf-friendly course by Speedgolf USA.

Instead of walking or riding in a golf cart, speedgolfers will run.

“As a runner and golfer myself, I’m excited to begin offering Speedgolf at Indian Trails,” Indian Trails greenskeeper Craig Kooienga said. “I think this will bring in some new golfers who are looking for something quicker than a typical round.”

Speedgolf tee times will be offered Tuesday and Saturday from 6:45 a.m. to 7 a.m. It costs $10 for nine holes and $15 for 18 holes. A complementary sports drink is included in the fee.

More information on speedgolf can be found on Indian Trails Golf Course’s website.