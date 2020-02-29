Special Olympics athletes meet former NBA star

Former Detroit Pistons player Ben Wallace visits at the Special Olympics Michigan’s Unified Sports & Inclusion Center on Feb. 29, 2020.

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A few Special Olympics Michigan athletes got a surprise visit from a former NBA star Saturday.

Former Detroit Pistons player Ben Wallace stopped by the basketball practice at the Special Olympics Michigan’s Unified Sports & Inclusion Center.

He watched the athletes play as well as signed basketballs and took photos.

Wallace says it’s important for people to not only stand up for themselves but others, too.

“My journey to the NBA was very different and very unusual. My collegiate career started at a community college, all the big schools looked over me and told me I wasn’t good enough, so I had to work to prove myself,” he said.

“It’s the same thing here. Society gets too busy, gets into a hurry. They look over a lot of our kids and having this place where these kids can call home and play basketball and show them passion about the game and what they love to do, it’s just an amazing feeling.”

Wallace is also being honored at the Grand Rapids Drive game on Saturday. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.