Sparta native, NBC Sports anchor talks shut down

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sparta native and NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed was disappointed when the Summer Olympics in Tokyo was postponed for a year.

He was all set to work as one of NBC’s Olympics hosts again this summer. Like most people, his days look different amid the pandemic.

“It hit all of us the same where we’re at home for a week or two and then we look at each other and we say, ‘OK, now what are we going to do? What can we talk about?’ and there’s not a ton to talk about. NBC has gone into the vault, and we’re airing old games. I like watching the games where I forgot who won, so it feels like a live game for me. About a month ago, one of our producers called me and said ‘everybody is doing these Zoom interviews. Why don’t you start looking at their backgrounds and start rating them?’ I said, ‘you know what nothing else is going on, so I might as well do it. We’re just trying to figure out how to fill up the content machine,” Fareed said.

Despite sports being shut down, he is still busy.

“I feel like staying busy hasn’t been the problem. I have a 5-year-old and a 4-year-old running around all the time. To be quite honest, I feel busier than I ever have before. Not necessarily more productive, but we’ve been doing as much digitally as we can. Our YouTube channel at NBC Sports, I do a podcast with Chris Simms every Thursday and so, a little bit here, a little bit there, but like everyone else, waiting for things to open up again,” he said.