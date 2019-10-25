South Christian soccer goes to semifinals

The South Christian Sailors had a victory over the Holland Christian Maroons Thursday in the Division 3 Regional finals.
The Sailors had a close win of 2-1.
The game tied 1-1 during the first half. With under five minutes left to play, the Sailors kicked a penalty kick that went in the neck.
The Sailors won 2-1. They won the regional championship and advance to the semifinals.
In Division 4, Calvin Christian defeated Western Michigan Christian.
Calvin Christian leads 1-0 in the first half. The game ties 1-1 in the second half, then goes into a shootout.
Western Michigan Christian wins 2-1 and advance to the semifinals.