Sophomore Franz Wagner leaves Michigan, enters NBA draft

Michigan Wolverines guard Franz Wagner (21) drives on Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy (4) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Franz Wagner is entering the NBA draft.

The Michigan sophomore made the announcement Tuesday.

Wagner averaged 12 points, six-plus rebounds and two assists over two seasons. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Wagner was a second-team All-Big Ten player.

The German native helped Michigan win a Big Ten title and reach a regional final in the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan awaits freshman center Hunter Dickinson’s decision to stay for his sophomore season or go into the NBA draft, which is July 29. The Wolverines are losing Isaiah Livers, Mike Smith, Chaundee Brown and Austin Davis from this year’s team.