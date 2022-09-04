KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The NFL season starts this week. With preseason games all wrapped up, it was a good opportunity for the rookies to pay a visit to their alma matters.

Fourth round draft pick Hassan Haskins was in Ann Arbor on Saturday ahead of his rookie season with the Titans, along with former teammate and edge rusher David Ojabo. Ojabo was drafted by the Ravens in the second round.

Former Western Michigan University standout Skyy Moore also paid a visit to his former program: The wide receiver was on the sidelines with the Broncos on Friday as they opened the season against Michigan State University.

News 8’s Marlee Wierda spoke to the Kansas City Chiefs rookie on what it was like to participate in his first NFL Rookie camp.

“It’s been a great experience,” Moore said. “I feel like I’m a freshman again, so I just try to take the things I was doing well as a freshman and apply them as a rookie.”

Kansas City opens the season against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday Sept. 11.

For the full conversation with Skyy Moore, watch the video in the player above.