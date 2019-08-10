Singles Finals set at USTA Boys’ National Championships

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Doubles champions were crowned, and singles championship pairings are set as the 2019 USTA Boys’ National Championships near a close at Kalamazoo College.

In 18 Singles action top seed, Brandon Nakashima fell to Zachary Svajda 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Svajda will meet Govind Nanda. Nanda topped Ronan Jachuck 4-6, 7-5, 7-5.

The 18 Singles Final is slated for 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Stowe Stadium.

It will follow the 16 Singles Final which pits top seed Alex Bernard against Aiden Mayo.

Bernard topped Ben Shelton in straight sets winning 6-2, 6-4. Mayo needed three sets to top Alex Finkelstein.

That final is slated to begin at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Later in the day on Saturday, the doubles portion of the tournament finished up.

In 18’s Martin Damm and Toby Kodat defeated Nakashima and Nanda 6-3, 6-4.

In 16’s action, Hugo Hashimoto and Benjamin Kittay defeated Lucas Brown and Aidan Kim in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.