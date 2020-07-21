Shipley sisters ready for Battle Creek tournament

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — When professional women’s golf returns this weekend in Battle Creek, two West Michigan sisters will be on the green.

Gabrielle and Sarah Shipley are from Hastings. Gabrielle Shipley starred at Grand Valley State University in college and Sarah Shipley has one year of eligibility remaining at Kentucky.

With sponsors’ exemptions, both will play in the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship, which runs Friday through Sunday at Battle Creek Country Club.

==Above, the Shipley sisters talk about how competitive they can get.==