Shipley makes LPGA debut in native W. MI

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — In just three years, Gabrielle Shipley has gone from Pro Shop intern to LPGA pro.

“The last time I was here (at the Meijer LPGA Classic), I was working the tournament,” Shipley said. “I had an internship at Blythefield (Country Club) in the Pro Shop. I was setting things up and running the merchandise tent. So being here this time and actually playing is just amazing.”

The Hastings native’s dreams are being realized.

“I think it’s extra special that this is my first LPGA event and in my backyard, basically,” Shipley said.

She won an NCAA Division II National Championship at Grand Valley State University before qualifying for the big tour on Monday at Boulder Creek.

“I’m so proud of her,” said Shipley’s dad, Todd. “Seeing her start when she was 5-years-old and ending up here.”

Shipley’s mom, Laurie, is also beaming with pride.

“I’m very proud of her. It has been her dream and goal for so long,” Shipley said.

Her LPGA debut was a bit unusual, considering she didn’t complete a single hole due to the darkness before she returned to the course Friday morning.

“So many girls I play with week in and week out on the Symetra Tour can handle this stage. It’s just playing right at the right time consistently. I’m so glad that I’m on this stage this weekend,” Shipley said.

She says she is proud to represent GVSU.

“It’s going to be a great weekend,” Shipley said.