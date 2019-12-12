Sherman, Jenkins among 32 nominees for NFL Man Of Year award

Veteran defensive backs and team leaders Richard Sherman of San Francisco and Malcolm Jenkins of Philadelphia are among 32 nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.
The award, now in its 50th year — it was named after the late Hall of Fame running back in 1999 — will be handed out in Miami on Feb. 1, the night before the Super Bowl at NFL Honors, when The Associated Press reveals its individual NFL award winners.
The award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.
“Every day, in cities and towns across America, NFL players give of themselves to make our communities better,”NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says. “This year, as we celebrate our 100th season and the 50th year of the Walter Payton NFL Man of Year Award, NFL players have continued to raise the bar on community engagement and impact.”
All 32 nominees will receive a donation of up to $50,000 in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice.
Current players to win the award are Drew Brees, Thomas Davis, Larry Fitzgerald, Jason Witten, Eli Manning and J.J. Watt.
The nominees, in alphabetical order of teams:
- Arizona Cardinals, David Johnson
- Atlanta Falcons, Ricardo Allen
- Baltimore Ravens, Brandon Carr
- Buffalo Bills, Lorenzo Alexander
- Carolina Panthers, Cam Newton
- Chicago Bears, Allen Robinson II
- Cincinnati Bengals, Giovani Bernard
- Cleveland Browns, Jarvis Landry
- Dallas Cowboys, Travis Frederick
- Denver Broncos, Justin Simmons
- Detroit Lions, Devon Kennard
- Green Bay Packers, Blake Martinez
- Houston Texans, D.J. Reader
- Indianapolis Colts, Pierre Desir
- Jacksonville Jaguars, Calais Campbell
- Kansas City Chiefs, Dustin Colquitt
- Los Angeles Chargers, Uchenna Nwosu
- Los Angeles Rams, Andrew Whitworth
- Miami Dolphins, Davon Godchaux
- Minnesota Vikings, Kyle Rudolph
- New England Patriots, Kyle Van Noy
- New Orleans Saints, Terron Armstead
- New York Giants, Nate Solder
- New York Jets, Jonotthan Harrison
- Oakland Raiders, Tahir Whitehead
- Philadelphia Eagles, Malcolm Jenkins
- Pittsburgh Steelers, Maurkice Pouncey
- San Francisco 49ers, Richard Sherman
- Seattle Seahawks, Bobby Wagner
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mike Evans
- Tennessee Titans, Ben Jones
- Washington Redskins, Nick Sundberg
