Settlement a ‘huge win’ for athletes, women’s soccer

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — After the U.S. Soccer Federation and female players announced a deal to end a lawsuit over equal pay, West Michigan natives with ties to the team say the settlement is good news for the future of women’s soccer.

Portage native B.J. Snow had many hats within the organization: head coach for the U23 national team and assistant head coach and head of talent identification and development for the U.S. Women’s National Team. He is also married to former women’s soccer star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Lindsay Tarpley, who hails from Kalamazoo.

Snow said the settlement validates athletes, encourages continued investment in the women’s game and establishes accountability for the organizations in charge.

He added the monetary reward is great for the players now and those who come after.

“If I’m thinking about my 7-year-old having the ambition to do something like this, this gives her a platform to dream, that this could be the thing that she wants to do,” Snow said.

Tarpley, a Portage Central alum, said in a statement: