Settlement a ‘huge win’ for athletes, women’s soccer

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — After the U.S. Soccer Federation and female players announced a deal to end a lawsuit over equal pay, West Michigan natives with ties to the team say the settlement is good news for the future of women’s soccer.
Portage native B.J. Snow had many hats within the organization: head coach for the U23 national team and assistant head coach and head of talent identification and development for the U.S. Women’s National Team. He is also married to former women’s soccer star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Lindsay Tarpley, who hails from Kalamazoo.
Snow said the settlement validates athletes, encourages continued investment in the women’s game and establishes accountability for the organizations in charge.
He added the monetary reward is great for the players now and those who come after.
“If I’m thinking about my 7-year-old having the ambition to do something like this, this gives her a platform to dream, that this could be the thing that she wants to do,” Snow said.
Tarpley, a Portage Central alum, said in a statement:
“It’s a huge day for women’s soccer and it’s important to recognize where we have come from and the players who paved the way back in the 1990’s, the next generation who helped the game grow and evolve and finally, today, and the players who have pushed to make equal pay a reality. It’s a huge win for everyone and our society.
“My hope is there continues to be an increase in visibility and opportunity for women. It’s important for women’s sports to be given the same platform which allows for a greater impact. This is a huge victory and I hope we continue to see more women’s sports/opportunities being given the platform and media coverage that they deserve.
“This impacts everyone. It shows the growth of the women’s game and also highlights the importance of equal pay, opportunity and investment in women.”Lindsay Tarpley