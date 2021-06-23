Second round of the Michigan Amateur

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The top amateur golfers in the state played the final round of medal play in the Michigan Amateur Wednesday.

Tyler Copp, of Ann Arbor and the defending champion, had a target on him back when we started. But he still has it, earning medalist honors.

He is the No. 1 seed heading into match play.

“I came in with the target on my back and now I guess I doubled it up,” said Copp, a 15-seed a year ago entering match play. “It feels good to be the guy that everyone is wanting to beat, but now it really doesn’t matter if it is one versus two or one versus 64. We’re all going to want to win and we’re all going to be excited.”

Grant Haefner of Bloomfield Hills shot 69 and is runner up in medal play.

Jimmy Dales of Northville shot 71 and will advance to match play.

The golfers will continue Thursday as they cut the field to the sweet sixteen.