MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon native Anthony Bradford saw his dreams come true in this year’s NFL draft.

The former Louisiana State University offensive lineman was off the board early in the fourth round of the NFL draft, as Bradford was taken 108th overall to the Seattle Seahawks.

It’s been quite the weekend of celebration for Bradford, who just celebrated his 22nd birthday Friday.

Bradford is the second LSU player to be drafted this season and was a part of the Tigers national championship team back in 2019.