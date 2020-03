SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. (WOOD) — Schoolcraft remained undefeated and picked up its 20th victory of the season, defeating Battle Creek Pennfield 58-31.

In other action, Benton Harbor’s Carlos Johnson celebrated senior night with 33 points and 14 rebounds as the Tigers defeated Niles Brandywine 85-61.

Stevensville-Lakeshore won the SMAC West with a decisive 53-27 victory over Portage Central.