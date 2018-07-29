Sadler remembered at 2nd specialist camp Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Student athletes train at the Mike Sadler Specialist Camp at Forest Hills High School. (July 28, 2018) [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A kicking camp bearing the name of late West Michigan native Mike Sadler was held at his alma mater Saturday.

This was the second year for the Mike Sadler Specialist Camp at Forest Hills Northern High School.

In July 2016, the 24-year-old Sadler was killed in a car crash in Wisconsin while working at a kicking camp there. He was a graduate of Forest Hills Northern and Michigan State University, where he was a punter, and was planning to attend Stanford Law School.

Jamie Kohl, the nationally renowned kicking and punting instructor whose camp Sadler was volunteering at, has vowed to return to the camp in West Michigan every year to honor him and help student athletes improve their fundamentals.

"Mike put in the extra hour. He did the extra little things," Kohl remembered Sadler Saturday. "When you read about some of the things he did, some of the notes he sent some of the younger players about staying committed to becoming a really good player. He worked himself into becoming an All-American student athlete. It wasn't just natural. He was obviously gifted, but his work ethic and focus on the details was what really separated him."

The specialist camp is backed by the Michael Sadler Foundation, which also supports various other programs and awards for student athletes.