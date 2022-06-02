PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Meijer LPGA Classic is continuing its commitment to diversity, providing a sponsor exemption to ensure greater representation on the course.

On Thursday, the final round of the Josh Shippen Invitational highlighted at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont some of the country’s best black women golfers.

Sadena Parks came back to win the invitational after finishing four strokes behind Anita Uwadia, who led after the first round. Parks finished with three birdies on the back nine, carding a 69 to punch her ticket to the Meijer LPGA Classic this month.

“It’s a long time coming. I think just having a win has been great,” Parks said. “Keep winning, that’s my whole goal is to keep winning. My goal is to win championships, so you’ve got to start somewhere, right? So this first win in 2022 is just a stepping stone, it’s just a start for me, but I’m just excited for the opportunities that’s coming ahead, and I’m just going to play well, keep it simple.”

The Meijer LPGA Classic runs June 16 to June 19 at Blythefield Country Club.