PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Meijer LPGA Classic starts on Thursday and one of the players competing will be Sadena Parks.

Parks won her way to the tournament through the Josh Shippen Invitational. The invitational highlighted some of the country’s best Black women golfers and provided a sponsor exemption to ensure greater representation at the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Parks sat down with News 8 Sports Director Jack Doles to talk about her accomplishments, the upcoming tournament and her position as a role model for other players.

“(The Josh Shippen Invitational) gave me the opportunity to show myself and show what I can do and what I’m capable of, what I can accomplish in the sport. It’s one of the greatest opportunities I’ve had thus far and I’m looking forward to playing in the Meijer this week,” Parks said.

For their full conversation, watch the video in the player above.

The Meijer LPGA Classic will run from June 16 through June 19 at Blythefield Country Club.