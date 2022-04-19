SAINT PAUL, Minn. (WOOD) —Mitchell Chaffee, a native of Rockford, is getting called up to play in the National Hockey League.

The Minnesota Wild announced Monday that it is calling Chaffee up from the American Hockey League’s Iowa Wild and has placed Marcus Foligno, a forward for Minnesota, in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

Chaffee has not yet appeared in an NHL game but may have his first chance when he puts on sweater No. 63 to play with Minnesota on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against the Montreal Canadiens.

A Rockford native, Chaffee left home at just 16 to play with the HoneyBaked Hockey Club in Detroit. He also played two seasons with the former Michigan Nationals hockey team and spent a couple of years in the United States Hockey League in Bloomington, Indiana, and Fargo, North Dakota, before heading to the University of Massachusetts.

He played three seasons at the University of Massachusetts from 2017 to 2020, scoring 95 points overall and serving as co-captain in his junior season.

Chaffee signed with the Minnesota Wild in spring of 2020 and was sent to play for the Wild’s AHL team in Iowa, where he played several games against the Grand Rapids Griffins.

While playing 45 games with the Iowa Wild, Chaffee scored 37 points— including eight power-play goals, a plus-11 rating and 12 penalty minutes. He leads the team in goals, collecting 13 points in his last 11 games.