Rockford native Joe Staley announces football retirement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — San Francisco 49er and former Central Michigan University player Joe Staley announced Saturday he is retiring from football.

The offensive tackle and Rockford native made the announcement on Twitter and made a reference to injury concerns during San Francisco’s Super Bowl run last season.

It’s been a hell of a ride. Thank you pic.twitter.com/V2VB2xKDzp — Joe Staley (@jstaley74) April 25, 2020

He suffered a broken leg and missed nine games last season but returned late in the season.

Staley said while he is disappointed that it’s time to step away, he is leaving with his head high.