Rockford, East GR girls lacrosse win state titles Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Rockford claimed its seventh consecutive Division 1 Lacrosse state championship Saturday at Northville High School.

The Rams defeated Brighton 21-6, making number seven look easy.

Rockford built a 12-5 lead going into halftime and used a strong defensive effort in the second half to outscore Brighton 9-1.

The Rams state championship is the eighth overall for the program. Rockford finishes its year 15-5-1 overall.

Brighton finishes its year 16-8-1.

East Grand Rapids wasted little time in going to work on its sixth state title school history defeating Bloomfield Hills Marian 22-7 to claim the Division 2 crown.

Within the first three minutes of the game, the Pioneers built a 4-0 lead. Audrey Whiteside and Mary Schumar both netted two goals a piece in that opening stretch.

East Grand Rapids went into the half with an 18-4 lead before outscoring Marian in a quiet second half, 4-3.

East Grand Rapids finishes its year 24-2. Bloomfield Hills Marian finishes its season 20-2.